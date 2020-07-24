Chinese, Russian diplomats discuss joint efforts against misinformation

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying and her Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova discussed the coordination of bilateral efforts to combat fake news, via a video call on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Both diplomats "noted the importance of accurate use of facts and compliance with legal and ethical standards," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. They highlighted the importance of creating "a fairer, sincerer and more tolerant atmosphere to shape global public opinion."

Hua Chunying and Maria Zakharova agreed that amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, certain countries, "guided by ideological and political considerations, were involved in falsification, distortion of historic realities, and also lashed out at other states’ social systems and paths of development." Thus, as the statement stresses, "obstacles were created to a mutual understanding in the international arena."

The two diplomats touched upon the risk of the so-called presumption of guilt, when based on double standards, certain political forces infringe on sovereignty of others through interfering.

"China and Russia are major powers that pursue responsible policies and develop bilateral relations of a comprehensive partnership. Both countries aim to cooperate with other nations to battle misinformation," the statement stressed.