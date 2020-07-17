‘Strange things’ happen in Belarus during presidential campaign, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko disclosed that "strange things" happen in the Republic during the presidential campaign.

"I think we will exchange some opinions and questions tete-a-tete. I wil tell you what happens [in Belarus] now, during the electoral period. Very strange things happen. Sometime I begin to think at length, out of my own experience, where does this all come from. And I come up with all kinds of thing, I’ll tell you later," Lukashenko said during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Friday.

Belarusian presidential elections will take place on August 9. On Tuesday, the Central Electoral Commission registered five candidates. Mass actions of solidarity took place in Minsk and other cities after the Commission denied registration to main opposition leaders Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo. Earlier, Lukashenko claimed foreign meddling in the Belarusian elections. According to the president, his opponents demand clear and fair elections, but act unfairly themselves, and that there are "puppeteers behind them, including from Russia and Poland.".