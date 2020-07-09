Hainan's hospitals discharge last 'silent spreaders' transmitting COVID-19

HAIKOU, July 9. /TASS/. The last three asymptomatic spreaders of the novel coronavirus were discharged from Hainan's medical facilities, thus, there was not a single infected person left on the island, the regional committee on hygiene and health announced.

According to the authorities, all three discharged, who arrived on the island from Africa and Europe, have recently been under the constant medical supervision. According to statistics, Hainan had not seen coronavirus cases with symptoms for two weeks now.

According to the statement, there was not a single person in quarantine in the province who had close contact with the infected. Thus, Hainan was on the list of Chinese regions with the best epidemiological situation, which includes the Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and Ningxia-Hui Autonomous Region.

Local experts note that it is extremely important for the island to stop any outbreaks of disease, since it has the best beach resorts in China.

“It is necessary to create new tourism products, to increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of holidays on Hainan,” the governor of the province, Shen Xiaoming, emphasized. “We should use the advantages of Hainan's free trade port, and the tourism should be provided with high-quality growth.” According to the official, the island’s administration intends to turn it into an international tourism cluster, with a number of companies engaged in organizing high-class recreation.

According to statistics, 94% of people with coronavirus disease recovered in Mainland China. The number of people infected since December 2019 exceeded 83,500. No coronavirus deaths since April 15 have been recorded in the country.