Colombia reports over 91,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases

BOGOTA, June 29. /TASS/. Over 3,170 coronavirus cases have been registered in Colombia over the past day reaching the total number of over 91,760, the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported via Twitter late on Sunday.

"On June 28, we confirmed 2,007 recoveries, 3,178 new infection cases and 167 deaths in Colombia," the ministry stated.

"The total number of recoveries has reached 38,280, COVID-19 patients - 91,769, deaths - 3,106," according to the ministry’s data.

As many as 27,927 infection cases have been registered in Bogota, the ministry added.

Colombia reported its first coronavirus case on March 6. President Ivan Duque declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 17. The country’s authorities later banned international flights and imposed a nationwide lockdown between March 24 and April 13. The lockdown was then extended until July 15.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,242,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 504,360 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,553,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.