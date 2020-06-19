Moscow’s mayor calls for remote work to be extended for one-two months

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Employees should continue working from home in Moscow in the next one month or two, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised interview with Rossiya’1 channel on Friday.

"In particular, now that we are just getting out of the coronavirus story, if you can continue working remotely, you should preserve that in the coming weeks, and perhaps, even a month or two more, as there is still a risk of infection," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that the number of movements around the city increased considerably to about 70% of the pre-pandemic level. Sobyanin urged to wear face masks in the metro, ground transport and on commuter trains.

Moscow has confirmed 211,921 coronavirus cases. Of those, 1,136 were registered in the past 24 hours. Along with this, 132,434 patients have recovered from the disease, but there have been 3,531 fatalities so far.

To date, 569,063 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 324,406 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,841 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.