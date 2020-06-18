Serbia will always remember Russia’s help amid pandemic, president Vucic says

BELGRADE, Jun 18. /TASS/. Serbia highly appreciates Russia’s assistance in the time when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the country and will always remember this help, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade.
"Serbia will always remember Russia’s help in the times of coronavirus and can always expect reciprocal assistance," the Serbian leader noted.
Serbia has reported 257 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,552 cases overall.
Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,450,00 people have been infected worldwide and more than 450,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,430,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.