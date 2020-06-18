Serbia will always remember Russia’s help amid pandemic, president Vucic says

BELGRADE, Jun 18. /TASS/. Serbia highly appreciates Russia’s assistance in the time when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the country and will always remember this help, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade.

"Serbia will always remember Russia’s help in the times of coronavirus and can always expect reciprocal assistance," the Serbian leader noted.

Serbia has reported 257 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,552 cases overall.