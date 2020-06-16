Belarusian leader confirms his country's participation in Victory Parade in Moscow

"How come: Belarus held the parade on May 9 but Russia did not. So, the parade must be held. We will go there to take part," BelTA quoted him as saying.

MINSK, June 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Tuesday Belarus’ participation in the Victory Parade on the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) in Moscow on June 24. He did not say however whether we will come to Moscow on that day.

The Belarusian defense ministry told TASS on Monday the country would be represented by a ceremonial guard unit. It also said that Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin planned to attend the parade in Moscow.

It is not yet clear whether President Lukashenko would come to Moscow as his press service has said nothing about Lukashenko’s plans as of yet. Meanwhile, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that an invitation to Lukashenko had been sent.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu launch preparations for the parade and spare no effort to exclude any possible health risks for those who would take part in it. According to the Russian defense ministry, army units from 19 nations have been invited to take part.

Belarus however did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns and held the Victory Parade on May 9. Neither of the world leaders attended it.