Africa’s coronavirus death toll reaches 4,700

PRETORIA, June 5. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 168,464, and the death toll has climbed to 4,700, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases (40,792) and a death toll 0f 848. Egypt accounts for the majority of deaths (1,088). Algeria has reported 681 coronavirus deaths.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has reported 11,516 cases and 323 deaths, Ghana has reported 8,885 cases and 38 deaths.

