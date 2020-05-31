Trump postpones G7 summit to September, plans to invite Russia

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump postpones the G7 summit from the end of June to September and plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend it, the press pool of the White House said.

"He [the President - TASS] made some news — which he permitted us to use on the record — about the G7. He is postponing it until September and plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India," the press pool said.

"I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries," Trump said, cited by reporters.

The G7 summit is bringing together our traditional allies to talk about how to deal with the future of China, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah said, cited by mass media.