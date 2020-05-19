WHO must not turn into political football, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) must not become an ice hockey puck to pass it back and forth to settle political scores, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are against politicization of everything linked with the coronavirus spread. We call for finding such solutions to the questions a number of states might have that would make it possible to take more efficient measures on problems linked with the pandemic, to consolidate the role of the World Health Organization, not to let it weaken and not to let it be used as a platform for settling political scores," he said and an online meeting with Russian lawmakers.

"The WHO must not be turned into a puck to be passed back and forth pursuing goals other than those of building most efficient international cooperation against the pandemic," he said.