Moscow reports 74 novel coronavirus deaths in past day

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A total of 74 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, which is the biggest number of casualties ever reported in the Russian capital in one day, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"A total of 74 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have died in Moscow," it said.

According to the center, it is the biggest number of deaths occurring in Moscow in one day since the start of the outbreak.

The overall death toll in the Russian capital now stands at 1,432.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,543,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 303,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,712,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 262,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 58,226 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,418 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.