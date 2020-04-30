Russia’s UN envoy says claims of Astana format’s death proved to be false

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. Claims that the Astana format on Syrian reconciliation is "dead," earlier made by a number of UN Security Council members, have proved to be false, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria in the form of a video conference.

"The news of Astana’s ‘deaths,’ which some of our colleagues in the UN Security Council rushed to disseminate last month, turned out to be fake," he said.

"A video conference of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran took place on April 22," Nebenzya said. "The ministers underlined the leading role that the Astana format plays in the Syrian reconciliation process, which includes stabilization in the country, return of refugees, solution of humanitarian problems of the civilian population and intra-Syrian dialogue within the Constitutional Committee.".