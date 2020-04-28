Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan exceeds 3,000

NUR-SULTAN, April 28. /TASS/. Thirty-seven coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan during the day and the overall number of such cases reached 3,019, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Thirty-seven new infection cases have been registered, including two in Nur-Sultan, one in the Akmola Region, one in the East-Kazakhstan Region, one in the Mangystau Region, ten in Almaty, four in the Aktyubinsk Region, twelve in the Almaty Region, three in the Kyzylorda Region, and three in the Karaganda Region," it said.

As many as 754 patients have recovered, twenty-five have died.

A state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic spread was initially introduced in Kazakhstan for a period from March 15 to April 15. In addition, quarantine was imposed in Nur-Sultan and Almaty on March 19. On April 14, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended these measures until the end of April and on April 27 prolonged them further on until May 11.

Since the coronavirus pandemic’s outbreak, more than 3 million people worldwide have contracted the disease and more than 211,000 have died.