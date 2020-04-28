SARS-CoV-2 may damage brain, central nervous system, Russian Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus may damage human brain, and changes in sense of smell during the early stages of the infection may indicate damage to the central nervous system (CNS), says Russian Health Ministry’s recommendations published Tuesday.

"It has been determined that dissemination of the SARS-CoV-2 from the bloodstream or through the Lamina cribrosa [a mesh-like structure behind the eyes] might cause brain damage. Changes in patient’s sense of smell (hyposmia) during the early stages of infection might indicate either damage to the CNS or nasopharynx mucous membrane edema," the document says.

The paper underscores that many aspect of the coronavirus infection pathogenesis require further complex research.

To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide.