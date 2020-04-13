Coronavirus cases in Belarus near 3,000

MINSK, April 13. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus has grown from 2,578 to 2,919, with 29 fatalities reported in the republic, the Belarusian Health Ministry announced on Monday.

"A total of 2,919 people with the coronavirus infection have been registered. Most patients have mild to moderate disease symptoms. Fifty-five patients need the support of lung ventilators," the ministry said.

"A total of 203 people have been released from hospitals after their recovery while 29 patients have died," the ministry said.

As of April 13, almost 68,000 tests for the coronavirus infection have been conducted in Belarus. Seventeen laboratories have been involved in the effort.

Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik earlier said that 301 medics had been infected with the coronavirus infection in the republic as of April 11.

Belarus has not imposed any quarantine. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended Belarus to take additional measures for physical distancing by banning mass events.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.