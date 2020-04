BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has reached 121,324 and the number of fatalities has amounted to 2,678, DPA agency said on Saturday summing up data from the country’s states.

As many as 4,717 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, or up by four percent, 207 patients died. A total of 57,400 patients have recovered since the epidemic’s outbreak. The coronavirus mortality rate in Germany is relatively low - about two percent.