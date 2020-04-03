Poland cancels visit to Russia’s Smolensk and Katyn due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Polish Embassy in Moscow informed that the visit of the Polish delegation to Russia’s Smolensk and Katyn had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Friday.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he plans to visit Russia on the anniversaries of the tragic events in Smolensk and Katyn. Polish President Andrzej Duda was not going with the delegation.

"We have received a note from the Polish Embassy in Moscow today, which said that the visit was canceled due to the threat caused by the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry commented.