Over 9,900 coronavirus case confirmed in South Korea

The death toll from coronavirus-related illnesses and complications grew by four in the last 24 hours and reached 169.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased by 89 in the past day and reached 9,976, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Most new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city of Daegu (21, and 6,725 cases in total) and capital Seoul (14, and 488 cases in total).

According to South Korean doctors, 261 people recovered and were released from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 5,828.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.