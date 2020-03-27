Joint measures by G20 to help resolve the problem of coronavirus spread, says expert

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The clue to coping with the problem of the global coronavirus spread is in concerted action and joint efforts by all countries. The G20 summit’s joint communique will help stop the pandemic and ease the negative effects on the global economy, expert Mikhail Belyayev, of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, said on Friday about the results of the G20 summit.

He believes that the specific measures identified on the basis of the G20 leaders’ meeting to resist the crisis inspire optimism.

"Originally, the summit was expected to produce some general statements and opinions it is necessary to pool efforts to resist the coronavirus. It turned otherwise. Concrete measures to resist this threat were discussed and agreed on," he said.

"There had been much skepticism, because it was widely believed that many of the forum’s participating countries are so much focused on their own problems, that global turmoil is of secondary importance to them," Belyayev said. "The most important concrete proposal, included in the final communique of the summit, was the one for instructing the finance ministers to shape a common consolidated policy and on that basis to create a specific set of tools to address the problem of the epidemic on the global scale." This should be achieved by joint, concerted efforts.