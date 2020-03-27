Belarusian president says will go to Moscow to attend Victory Parade on May 9

MINSK, March 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he plans to go to Moscow on May 9 to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany).

"I am often asked: ‘Do you plan to attend the parade in Moscow? Of course. If no one comes from Belarus, who else would come? Obviously, no one will come from Ukraine," BelTA quoted him as saying.

At the same time, he recalled that Belarus would also celebrate this anniversary on May 9. "I have one problem: we will organize similar celebrations and we are thinking what can we do so that I could be there (in Moscow - TASS). I don’t know, maybe, because of this psychosis there [over the coronavirus infection] they might cancel these celebrations," Lukashenko noted. "As for us, we are not going to cancel anything."

The novel coronavirus infection pandemic has forced Kazakhstan to change its pans of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. On March 12, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cancelled a military parade in the capital city of Nur-Sultan.

Meanwhile, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on March 25 that possible cancellation of the Vistory Parade in Moscow on May 9 was being looked at but no final decisions had been made so far. The decision, in his words, would depend on the epidemiological situation.