UN calls for easing of sanctions against Iran and other states affected by COVID-19

GENEVA, March 24. /TASS/. Sanctions against Iran and other states suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic should be eased or suspended, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement published on Tuesday. She mentioned Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Zimbabwe and North Korea among the states affected by the sanctions.

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended. In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us," she stressed. "It is vital to avoid the collapse of any country's medical system - given the explosive impact that will have on death, suffering and wider contagion," Bachelet added. "Humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be given broad and practical effect, with prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies," the UN human rights chief stated. In this regard, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights informed that at least 1,800 people had died from COVID-19 in Iran, including 50 medical workers. "Human rights reports have repeatedly emphasized the impact of sectoral sanctions on access to essential medicines and medical equipment - including respirators and protective equipment for health-care workers," the office said.

