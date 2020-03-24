Iranian president points to decline in coronavirus deaths

TEHRAN, March 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus admissions has started to decline in Iran, as well as the number of deaths, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"The number of hospital admissions has declined in several regions. The number of deaths has also decreased," the Islamic Republic News Agency quoted him as saying. According to Rouhani, the government’s measures have proved to be effective. He added that "the main goal is to make sure that as much people as possible stay home."