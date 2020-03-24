Iranian president points to decline in coronavirus deaths

TEHRAN, March 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus admissions has started to decline in Iran, as well as the number of deaths, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.
"The number of hospital admissions has declined in several regions. The number of deaths has also decreased," the Islamic Republic News Agency quoted him as saying. According to Rouhani, the government’s measures have proved to be effective. He added that "the main goal is to make sure that as much people as possible stay home."
Iran has been recording 1,000 to 1,200 new cases in a day for the past several weeks. The daily death rate stands at 120-130.
The Iranian Health Ministry reported the country’s first coronavirus cases in the province of Qom on February 19. According to official data, 23,049 people have been infected and at least 1,812 have died.