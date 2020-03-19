Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to provide assistance to the US to control the coronavirus spread, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced Thursday.

"Iran is ready to help the US to control the coronavirus," he said, according to the IRNA news agency. He added that if "the US wants to help Iran, then they should remove sanctions and compensate caused losses." According to the deputy minister, "US healthcare system is not ready to curb the coronavirus [threat]."

On March 12, US President Donald Trump repeatedly offered assistance to Iran in curbing the coronavirus spread. In response, Iranian politicians, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions.

Iranian authorities used to repeat that US restrictions against Tehran complicate the country’s fight against the disease.

On March 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang claimed that unilateral sanctions of the US against Iran amid coronavirus spread would only exacerbate the situation.