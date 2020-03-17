Number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand rises to 177

BANGKOK, March 17. /TASS/. Thai officials have documented 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the Thai Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. The total amount of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 177, with 41 people recovered and one recorded death.

According to the ministry, 11 of those infected visited a stadium where a Thai boxing match was held. Nine people with COVID-19 returned from abroad. Two people who came into contact with other infected persons are also among the newly reported cases.

The first case of COVID-19 was documented in Thailand on January 13, when a 74-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan was diagnozed with the virus. On January 24, she was discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus, after which she returned to China.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to about 130 countries. According to official data, over 170,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and over 6,000 have died. There are 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, including 53 cases in Moscow.