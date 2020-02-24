US to step up sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector — envoy

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. The United States plan to tighten sanctions against Venezuela’s oil sector, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

President Donald Trump has decided to step up a sanctions campaign on Venezuela’s oil sector and will be more aggressive in punishing people and companies that violate them, the US envoy said.

On February 18, the US Administration announced sanctions against Rosneft Trading S. A. and its President Didier Casimiro in connection with oil sales from Venezuela. Those on the sanctions list have their assets in the US frozen, while American citizens and companies cannot engage in any business activities with them. Washington granted 90 days to complete all deals with Rosneft Trading S. A.