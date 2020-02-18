Escalation in Donbass undermines Minsk Agreements — NATO spokesperson

Kremlin hopes details on clash in Donbass will be clarified soon

BRUSSELS, February 18. /TASS/. Escalation in Donbass undermines the Minsk Agreements on Ukraine and efforts at peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu said on Tuesday.

"This undermines the Minsk agreements and efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict," the spokesperson said adding that NATO is concerned by the escalation in eastern Ukraine.

"NATO fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Lungescu noted. "We continue to call on Russia to withdraw its forces, cease its support for the separatists, and engage in genuine efforts to implement the Minsk agreements," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday the sides in the Donbass conflict reported escalation of the situation on the contact line.