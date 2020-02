MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will come to Moscow on February 26 within the framework of Albania’s OSCE chairmanship, the Albanian Embassy in Russia informed TASS on Thursday.

"The agenda is currently being approved," the embassy said.

According to the source, the Albanian side expects to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On January 1, 2020, the OSCE chairmanship was handed over from Slovakia to Albania.