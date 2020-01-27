Lavrov informs Turkish counterpart about ceasefire violations in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov drew attention of his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to the ceasefire violations committed by radicals from the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats discussed the process of peace settlement in Syria. "The Russian side informed the Turkish side about ceasefire violations committed by radicals entrenched in the Idlib de-escalation zone and stressed the necessity to separate opposition forces from terrorists," the ministry said. "The ministers agreed to continue close contacts between the military."

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed practical aspects of joint efforts to counter terrorist threat and ensure the de-escalation regime in the Idlb zone in line with the Russia-Turkish memorandum of September 17, 2018. The sides also reiterated their support to the work of Syria’s Constitutional Committee "in the context of strengthening intra-Syrian dialogue and settlement efforts mediated by the United Nations and the Astana process guarantor nations," the ministry added.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.