Russia, Iran agree to look at format of parliamentary dialogue of Caspian nations

TEHERAN, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Teheran have agreed to look at a possibility of such format as inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Caspian littoral nations, speaker of Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Larijani.

"We attach great significance to the cooperation in the Caspian region. We agreed with Mr. Ali Larijani to look at a possibility of a new format of inter-parliamentary cooperation and approach our colleagues in the parliaments of the Caspian littoral states with an initiative to take part in the resolution of common problems via parliamentary dimension," he said.

He also welcomed efficient cooperation within the Russia-Iran inter-parliamentary commission. "It is a new format, which will help us discuss a wide range of issues, both of the political character and absolutely concrete matters that require measures from executive authorities," Volodin noted.

"On our part, we must spare no effort to ensure legislative backing to the decisions of our countries’ presidents, the decisions that will help our countries build their relations more effectively," he added.