Second case of new coronavirus confirmed in South Korea

SEOUL, January 24. /TASS/. A second case of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV has confirmed in South Korea, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday.

The second case was confirmed in the 55-year-old South Korean citizen who arrived in Seoul's Gimpo airport from China. The man visited the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak of the new coronavirus was first reported. The man was quarantined and is receiving necessary treatment.

The first case of the new coronavirus was registered in South Korea on Monday in a Chinese woman who arrived in Seoul's Incheon airport after visiting Wuhan.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached 26, and 849 people have been infected. Two deaths from the new coronavirus were registered outside of China's Hubei province where the outbreak was initially registered — one in Hebei province and one in the city of Suihua in the north-eastern Heilongjong province bordering Russia.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as the elderly and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

Several cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in other countries — three in Thailand, two in Vietnam, two in Japan, one each in Singapore and the United States.

On Thursday, the WHO announced that "it is still too early" to declare the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.