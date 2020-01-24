First death from new coronavirus registered in China's province bordering Russia — media

BEIJING, January 24. /TASS/. The first death from the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV has been registered in the city of Suihua in the north-western Heilongjiang province, in 430 km from the border with Russia, China's Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

According to CCTV, four cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in the Heilongjiang province. Nearly 380 people had contact with those infected. A total of 487 people remain under medical supervision in the Heilongjiang province on suspicion of having contracted 2019-nCoV.

This is the second death from the new coronavirus outside of China's Hubei province where the outbreak was first registered. Late Thursday, reports said that one person died from the virus in the northern Chinese province of Hebei.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as the elderly and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

According to the latest reports, 830 people were infected with the new coronavirus, and 26 people died. Several cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in other countries - three in Thailand, two in Vietnam, two in Japan, one each in South Korea, Singapore and the United States.

On Thursday, the WHO announced that "it is still too early" to declare the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.