Trump says he will sign agreement on first phase of a trade deal with China on January 15

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would sign an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal with China on January 15.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present," Trump wrote on twitter.

"At a later date, I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!" he tweeted.