Trump says he will sign agreement on first phase of a trade deal with China on January 15

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would sign an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal with China on January 15.
"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present," Trump wrote on twitter.
"At a later date, I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!" he tweeted.
I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
On December 13, Washington and Beijing agreed the Phase One deal in attempt to end a trade war that has been raging between the two countries.
The US representative at the trade talks, Robert Leitheiser, told reporters that Trump had agreed to delay introduction of tariffs on Chinese goods.
Leitheiser also underlined that the deal will be signed in early January, likely by the national trade representatives rather than the leaders themselves.
The agreement is unlimited. As Leitheiser noted, lower US duties on Chinese products will take effect 30 days after signing the document.