Aleppo citizens continue suffering from shellings carried out by militants

ALEPPO/Syria/, December 25. /TASS/. Illegal armed groups continue violating ceasefire, including in Syria’s largest city of Aleppo, where the number of shellings has doubled over the past 24 hours.

The area of Tishrin, with some 1,070 apartment houses, has been fully destroyed.

Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Gen. Maj. Yuri Borenkov told reporters that illegal armed units continued violating ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

A total of 55 shellings have been reported over the past day. The militants opened fire at dozens of settlements in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib. Aleppo comes under shellings every day.