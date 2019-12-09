Russian senior diplomat meets with Syrian Kurdish opposition members

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with a delegation of the Syrian oppositional Kurdish National Council consisting of member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Kamiran Hajo, as well as Ibrahim Barro and Ismail Hassaf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation unfolding in Syria with an emphasis on the scenario in the northeastern districts of the country and progress on implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum on mutual understanding adopted in Sochi on October 22 was discussed in detail during the conversation," the ministry noted. "The sides discussed their positions on further promoting the political settlement process in Syria based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, including the results of the two sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee held in Geneva. That said, the need to regard the interests of all the ethno-confessional groups of the Syrian population was highlighted.".