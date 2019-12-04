Macron says security in Europe impossible without fundamental dialogue with Russia

LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has urged NATO to reconsider relations with Russia, because stability in Europe will be impossible without a dialogue with Moscow.

"It is essential to reconsider our relations with Russia," he said. "Without a fundamental and demanding dialogue with it security in Europe will be impossible."

He pointed out that the issue at stake was stability in the modern strategic context.

At the same time he remarked that the dialogue with Russia should be conducted not to the detriment of the sovereignty of the alliance’s member-states, adding that he was referring to the Baltic countries and Poland.