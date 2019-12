SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin would’ve been able to prevent the bombings of Yugoslavia, had he been the leader of Russia in 1999, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday after talks with Putin on Wednesday.

"Serbia appreciates Putin more than it appreciated the previous leaders [of Russia]. May Russians not get angry with us for this. Had Putin been in the position to make decisions in Russia in 1999, nobody would’ve bombed us," he said.