US introduces sanctions against Cuban interior minister

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. US has introduced sanctions against Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Twitter on Saturday.

"Under Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo, Cuba’s Interior Ministry has engaged in gross violations of #HumanRights in Venezuela, arbitrarily arrested thousands of Cuban citizens, and unlawfully detained 100+ political prisoners. Today we hold him accountable," he wrote.

The US Department of State published a statement on its website on Saturday, condemning the "repression of human rights and fundamental freedoms" in Cuba. "The United States continues to support the Cuban and Venezuelan people, and the Department implements this designation with that goal in mind. The Castro regime’s repression of human rights and fundamental freedoms in both Cuba and Venezuela necessitates worldwide concern and a louder international call to action. We strongly encourage other governments and international organizations demand accountability of the Cuban government for violating and abusing human rights and fundamental freedoms," the statement notes.