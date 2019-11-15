Ukraine confirms Zelensky’s participation in Normandy Four summit

KIEV, November 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit on December 9, the official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader’s office informed.

"President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has held a phone call with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron. The meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia in the Normandy format will take place on December 9," the message informs.

Earlier, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron informed that the summit would take place on December 9, 2019 in Paris.