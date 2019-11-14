BRICS leaders call for regulation and full denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Leaders of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have expressed support for political-diplomatic regulation on the Korean Peninsula and its full denuclearization, the declaration approved on the outcomes of the BRICS summit in Brasilia on Thursday informs.

"We reaffirm our support for a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation in the Korean Peninsula, as well as for its complete denuclearization. We underline the importance of maintaining peace and stability in North East Asia," the leaders noted.