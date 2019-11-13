Seven people killed in Bolivian protests — newspaper

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least seven people died in clashes between protesters and police in Bolivia, El Deber newspaper reported on Tuesday citing the country's prosecutor's office.

Two people died in La Paz, two — in Santa Cruz, and three — in Cochabamba.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.