On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions. Bolivia's presidential election was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won the first round. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa, said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.
Bolivians take to the streets following President Evo Morales' resignation
Opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales are seen following the announcement of Morales's resignation in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Protesters marching with a flag from the department of Potosi, against the reelection of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Police officers standing on the rooftop of a security booth at a police station with Bolivian flags in front of protesters in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales standing on pedestrian bridges as they block a road that connects La Paz and El Alto, to show their support in El Alto, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Morales stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Bolivia's presidential election was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won the first round© EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON
After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Protesters blocking a street meters away from the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
Protesters are seen near the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
