US made no official statements on plans to leave Open Skies Treaty — ambassador

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. The US Administration has not made official announcements about plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday.

"There were no official statements on this matter," Antonov said. "There is no official confirmation of this from the United States. If the US make a decision to withdraw from the treaty, it will represent a serious blow to international and European security. We have too little treaties left, to get rid of them so easily," he added.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed on 24 March 1992 in Helsinki by representatives of 23 member countries of the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE).