Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council approves defense spending for 2020

KIEV, November 2. /TASS/. Ukraine plans to spend a sum of 245.8 billion hryvnias (about $9.8 billion), or 5.4% of the country’s GDP, on security and defense in 2020, as follows from the draft budget for the coming year that was approved by the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday.

"Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council passed a decision on the Ukraine’s draft budget for 2020 and ruled to endorse the provisions on national security and defense," the Council’s press service said.

Thus, it is planned to allocate 245.8 billion hryvnias to ensure national security and defense, including 207.8 billion hryvnias ($8.3 billion) to finance the defense ministry’s programs.

The country’s government is expected to finalize the draft budget before November 3 and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament.