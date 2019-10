BELGRADE, October 19. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on December 4, Vucic said at the joint address with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade on Saturday, TASS reported.

"Could you convey my greetings to President Vladimir Putin? And I am looking forward to our - I think the 17th - meeting in Sochi on December 4," Vucic said.