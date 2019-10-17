Kais Saied wins Tunisia presidential election

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Independent candidate Kais Saied, who took more than 72% of the vote in the runoff election, has been elected President of Tunisia, the Independent High Electoral Commission declared on Thursday.

"Kais Saied, who took 72.71% of the vote is the winner of the presidential election," its representative said.

Saied and the leader of the Heart of Tunisia party, media mogul Nabil Karoui, were the two candidates scooping most of the votes in the first round of the election. Karoui was released from prison ahead of the vote, being earlier arrested on the charges of corruption and financial fraud.

Political analysts attribute Saied’s success to the fact that he has nothing to do with the political establishment. Saied refused to have his election campaign funded from the budget, and there were only 15 people in his election headquarters. He had not staged any public rallies, campaigning in cafes and at market places of the country’s cities, as well as through social networking systems.

The new president seeks decentralization of power, liberalization of all political institutions and changes in the procedure of forming the parliament. At the same time, he supports the 2015 law on capital punishment for terrorists and criminal prosecution of homosexuals and is against equal inheritance rights for men and women.