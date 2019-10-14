Local authorities in northeastern Syria resume subordination to Damascus

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Municipalities in northeastern Syria have decided to resume their subordination to Syria’s central authorities, Major General Alexei Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Failing to enroll support from the United States and other Western nations, the self-proclaimed Autonomous Administration. of North and East Syria has proved to be unable to take any efficient measures to defend the population and resolve humanitarian problems," he said. "Bearing this in mind, local self-governments in the settlements of Manbij in the Aleppo governorate, al-Tabqa in the Raqqa governorate, Kalyshliah and al-Hasakah in the Hasakah governorate have declared complete restoration of the Syrian Arab Republic’s sovereignty on their territories."

"Representatives of the Agedat, Bu Shaaban, Abu Kemal, Albu Hassan tribes in the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates applied to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties asking to help restore Syria’s legitimate authorities and resolve humanitarian problems," Bakin noted.

On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. The objective is to establish a safety zone in northern Syria for protection of the Turkish border. In addition, Syrian refugees could return to that area from Turkey, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression. The world community has condemned Ankara’s actions.