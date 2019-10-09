UN committee sessions can be moved to Vienna or Geneva

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko stated on Wednesday that UN committee sessions might be transferred to Vienna or Geneva if the US cannot provide guarantees that it will stop refusing visas to delegation members.

"I think that the US must make a statement that nothing like that (non-issuance of visas - TASS) will be allowed in the future, and that all members of national delegations will receive visas. If the UN does not receive any serious guarantees from the US leadership, then, of course, we should move the sessions of at least these two key committees [Committee on Disarmament and International Security; Legal Committee] to other platforms, especially because such platforms exist, for example, in Geneva or Vienna. Austria and Switzerland are the states that have never caused any doubt or violated the obligations they had undertaken," Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday.