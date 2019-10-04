Belarusian leader confident Ukraine’s Zelensky will facilitate Donbass resolution

MINSK, October 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is confident that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky will facilitate successful resolution of the conflict in Donbass, he said on Friday during the expanded talks with the Ukrainian leader.

"Everything will be fine with the east [of Ukraine]. The perseverance of the current president to put an end to the war will bring success, I am sure of it," the Belarusian president claimed.

"I am not just wishing this to you. We are ready to work with you to ensure that Ukraine is a united, whole, strong nation, so that no one would even doubt that for a second. These are our principles," Lukashenko stressed, quoted by the Belta news agency.