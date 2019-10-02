North Korea launches two missiles, one of them reaches Japan's economic zone — official

TOKYO, October 2. /TASS/. North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, and one of them reached Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"North Korea launched two ballistic missiles earlier today. One of them fell into the Sea of Japan in our exclusive economic zone near the Shimane prefecture. We have received no reports about any threats to fisher boats so far. We continue to gather information," Suga said.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea launched missiles from the port of Wonsan in the country's east.

Since July 2019, North Korea has been regularly launching short-range ballistic missiles. In August, Pyongyang carried out five test-launches.