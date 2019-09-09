No-deal Brexit delay bill gains royal assent, comes into force

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. The bill aiming to block a no-deal Brexit by forcing the UK to ask the European Union for an extension if a deal has not been reached before October 19, which the British Parliament adopted last week, has been granted the royal assent of Queen Elizabeth II, Sky News reports live.

The new law looks to stop the United Kingdom from exiting the EU without a deal, which potentially can bring about long-term negative consequences for the country. The law stipulates that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government should apply for another three-month extension from the EU (until January 31, 2020) should London and Brussels fail to reach a deal on the future relationship by October 19. At the same time, Johnson continues to insist that he will not request any extension from the EU and reiterates that the country will leave the EU on October 31.